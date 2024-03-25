  • CSK vs RCB - March 22 - 7:30 pm - Chennai
  • CSK vs GT - March 26 - 7:30 pm - Chennai
  • DC vs CSK - March 31 - 7:30 pm - Vishakapatnam
  • SRH vs CSK - April 5 - 7:30 pm - Hyderabad
  • CSK vs KKR - April 8 - 7:30 pm - Chennai
  • MI vs CSK - April 14 - 7:30 pm - Mumbai
  • LSG vs CSK - April 19 - 7:30 pm - Lucknow
  • CSK vs LSG- April 23 - 7:30 pm - Chennai
  • CSK vs SRH - April 28 - 7:30 pm - Chennai
  • CSK vs PBKS - May 1 - 7:30 pm - Chennai
  • PBKS vs CSK- May 5 - 3:30 pm - Dharamsala
  • GT vs CSK- May 10 - 7:30 pm - Ahmedabad
  • CSK vs RR - May 12 - 3:30 pm - Chennai
  • RCB vs CSK- May 18 - 7:30 pm - Bengaluru