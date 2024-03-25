The BCCI on Monday, March 25, announced the schedule for remaining fixtures of the Indian Premier League 2024.

The board had earlier released the schedule for only the first 21 games due to the upcoming general elections in the country.

The defending champion, Chennai Super Kings, played four matches in the first leg of the tournament and will resume the tournament by hosting the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chepauk on April 8.

Here is CSK’s full IPL schedule in IPL 2024: