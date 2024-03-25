The BCCI has announced the schedule of remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches on Monday, March 25.
Before this, schedule of only 21 matches was announced due to the upcoming general elections in the country.
Kolkata Knight Riders only played three matches in the first leg of the IPL 2024. It will resume its competition on April 8, with a trip to Chennai to face defending champion Chennai Super Kings.
Here is the full schedule of KKR in IPL 2024
- KKR vs SRH - March 23 - 7:30 pm - Kolkata
- RCB vs KKR - March 29 - 7:30 pm - Bengaluru
- DC vs KKR - April 3 - 7:30 pm - Vishakapatnam
- CSK vs KKR - April 8 - 7:30 pm - Chennai
- KKR vs LSG - April 14 - 3:30 pm - Kolkata
- KKR vs RR - April 17 - 7:30 pm - Kolkata
- KKR vs RCB - April 21 - 3:30 pm - Kolkata
- KKR vs PBKS - April 26 - 7:30 pm - Kolkata
- KKR vs DC - April 29 - 7:30 pm - Kolkata
- MI vs KKR - May 3 - 7:30 pm - Mumbai
- LSG vs KKR - May 5 - 7:30 pm - Lucknow
- KKR vs MI - May 11 - 7:30 pm - Kolkata
- GT vs KKR - May 13 - 7:30 pm - Ahmedabad
- RR vs KKR - May 19 - 7:30 pm - Guwahati
