CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Who is Richard Gleeson, the Chennai Super Kings bowler making his IPL debut against Punjab Kings?

Richard Gleeson will be making his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings against Punjab Kings at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

The English fast bowler, Gleeson, was added to the CSK squad of IPL 2024 as a replacement of injured Devon Conway.

The right arm pacer has represented England in six T20Is and has nine wickets to his name. Additionally, Gleeson has played 90 T20s and picked 101 T20 wickets. He joined CSK for his base price of INR 50 Lac.

A latecomer to the professional scene, Richard Gleeson defied the odds with a dream debut. He made his international debut at the age of 34 in T20I on July 9, 2022, against India.

He dismissed the mighty trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant within his first eight deliveries.