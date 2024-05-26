KKR vs SRH: Full list of IPL champions ahead of IPL 2024 Final

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to bring home a third IPL title as it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
If it manages to beat SRH on Sunday, KKR will become the third team to win at least three IPL titles, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
CSK is the reigning champion, after it beat Gujarat Titans in the 2023 final in Ahmedabad.
Here are all the IPL winners and runner-ups before the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final:
IPL Winners from 2008
IPL Runner-ups from 2008
