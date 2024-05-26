MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs SRH: Full list of IPL champions ahead of IPL 2024 Final

If it manages to beat SRH on Sunday, KKR will become the third team to win at least three IPL titles, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Published : May 26, 2024 10:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
CSK is the reigning champion, after it beat Gujarat Titans in the 2023 final in Ahmedabad. 
Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to bring home a third IPL title as it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

If it manages to beat SRH on Sunday, KKR will become the third team to win at least three IPL titles, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

CSK is the reigning champion, after it beat Gujarat Titans in the 2023 final in Ahmedabad.

Here are all the IPL winners and runner-ups before the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final:

IPL Winners from 2008
2008 - Rajasthan Royals
2009 - Deccan Chargers
2010 - Chennai Super Kings
2011 - Chennai Super Kings
2012 - Kolkata Knight Riders
2013 - Mumbai Indians
2014 - Kolkata Knight Riders
2015 - Mumbai Indians
2016 - Sunrisers Hyderabad
2017 - Mumbai Indians
2018 - Chennai Super Kings
2019 - Mumbai Indians
2020 - Mumbai Indians
2021 - Chennai Super Kings
2022 - Gujarat Titans
2023 - Chennai Super Kings
IPL Runner-ups from 2008
2008 - Chennai Super Kings
2009 - Royal Challengers Bangalore
2010 - Mumbai Indians
2011 - Royal Challengers Bangalore
2012 - Chennai Super Kings
2013 - Chennai Super Kings
2014 - Kings XI Punjab
2015 - Chennai Super Kings
2016 - Royal Challengers Bangalore
2017 - Rising Pune Supergiant
2018 - Sunrisers Hyderabad
2019 - Chennai Super Kings
2020 - Delhi Capitals
2021 - Kolkata Knight Riders
2022 - Rajasthan Royals
2023 - Gujarat Titans

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
