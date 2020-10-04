IPL 2020 News IPL match today: Game 19 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL match today: Game no. 19: Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Monday. Team Sportstar 04 October, 2020 23:29 IST Team Sportstar 04 October, 2020 23:29 IST IPL match today: Game 19 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals MI vs SRH, IPL 2020 highlights: From de Kock's fine knock to Boult's terrific spell Watch: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings - All you need to know Watch: Doubleheader - RR vs RCB, DC vs KKR match review More Videos Watch: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - All you need to know DC vs KKR, IPL 2020 highlights: From Iyer's power-hitting to Nortje's economical show IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head-to-head record, statistics Stephen Fleming left unimpressed by Kedar Jadhav criticism Watch: Why Dhoni as a finisher does not work - CSK vs SRH match review Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Head-to-head record, statistics Watch: IPL review - Pollard, Pandya brothers shine, MSD's chance for redemption? IPL Match today: Game 14, CSK vs SRH: Head-to-head record