Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, RCB vs DC preview: Table toppers battle for bragging rights Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League game in Dubai on Monday. Ashwin Achal 04 October, 2020 20:36 IST Rishabh Pant (L) and Virat Kohli will be crucial for Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively on Monday. - K_BHAGYA PRAKASH Ashwin Achal 04 October, 2020 20:36 IST The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) face off in what promises to be an exciting encounter between two form teams at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides have recorded three wins in four matches, making the right moves to be counted as early title contenders.THE BUILD-UP:RCB can take comfort in holding a 14-8 head-to-head advantage over DC.A return to form for skipper Virat Kohli counts as another significant boost for RCB. Kohli, after starting the tournament poorly with three failures, finally hit top gear with an unbeaten 72 against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.READ | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beats Kolkata Knight Riders in high-scoring thriller DC captain Shreyas Iyer matched Kohli's exploits, blasting an unbeaten 38-ball 88 in the win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.THE KEY MEN:Though he was expensive in the KKR encounter, DC's Kagiso Rabada is among the best pacers in the tournament. Rabada's contest against in-form RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch could well decide the fate of the match.RCB offspiner Washington Sundar, who boasts of an incredible tournament economy rare of 4.72, will be tested by DC's big hitters -- Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.MATCH DETAILS:Game: RCB v DCDate: October 5, 2020 - MondayTime: 7.30 p.m. ISTVenue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium