IPL 2020, RCB vs DC preview: Table toppers battle for bragging rights

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) face off in what promises to be an exciting encounter between two form teams at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides have recorded three wins in four matches, making the right moves to be counted as early title contenders.

THE BUILD-UP:

RCB can take comfort in holding a 14-8 head-to-head advantage over DC.

A return to form for skipper Virat Kohli counts as another significant boost for RCB. Kohli, after starting the tournament poorly with three failures, finally hit top gear with an unbeaten 72 against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer matched Kohli’s exploits, blasting an unbeaten 38-ball 88 in the win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

THE KEY MEN:

Though he was expensive in the KKR encounter, DC’s Kagiso Rabada is among the best pacers in the tournament. Rabada’s contest against in-form RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch could well decide the fate of the match.

RCB offspiner Washington Sundar, who boasts of an incredible tournament economy rare of 4.72, will be tested by DC’s big hitters -- Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

MATCH DETAILS:

Game: RCB v DC

Date: October 5, 2020 - Monday

Time: 7.30 p.m. IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium