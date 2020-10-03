IPL matches coming up: Double-header MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK

Here's a quick look at the teams involved in the second doubleheader of the season - MI and SRH, and KXIP and CSK, and their rivalries in the history of the league.



Game 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (3.30pm)



Lack of home advantage has been one of the features of the Indian Premier League's 13th edition since the pandemic has forced it to be played in the United Arab Emirates. On that note, Sunday's day game between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will surely be a clash of equals since both the teams will be in action at Sharjah for the first time this season.

Game 16: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings (7.30pm)



Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab will face off on Sunday night in Dubai and both teams would be glad that neither of them is facing any of the other six teams in the competition at this stage. Both sides have just a win from four outings and would desperately want to get their campaign back on track to escape the bottom trenches of the points table.