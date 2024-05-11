MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match today?

KKR vs MI IPL 2024: Get the live streaming info for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match in Kolkata on Saturday.

Published : May 11, 2024 07:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma in action.
Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

A high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders will take on an already knocked-out Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Here is all you need to know before the KKR vs MI IPL 2024 match:

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be played on May 11, 2024.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match take place?

The toss for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match on May 11?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the  Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match online?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the  JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Mumbai Indians /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kylian Mbappe announces PSG exit amid rumours of Real Madrid move
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gill, Sai Sudharsan hundreds setup comfortable win for Titans against Super Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gill, Sai Sudharsan hundreds setup comfortable win for Titans against Super Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after GT vs CSK match: Gujarat Titans stays alive with 35-run win against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kylian Mbappe announces PSG exit amid rumours of Real Madrid move
    Team Sportstar
  5. GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gill, Sai Sudharsan hundreds setup comfortable win for Titans against Super Kings
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment