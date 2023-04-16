IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs CSK match

In a high-scoring game including a record-equalling 33 sixes, Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

Glenn Maxwell led all batters with eight sixes as he powered the Bangalore chase with 76 runs off 36 balls. The hosts finished short on the night though, replying with 218-8 to Chennai’s 226-6, a par-plus score on a batting beauty at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between RCB and CSK.