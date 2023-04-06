IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after RR vs PBKS, Match 8

Here are the updated team standings after Match 8 of IPL 2023 between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings stand second in the latest Points Table. | Photo Credit: AP

Punjab Kings climbed to the second spot after defeating Rajasthan Royals in Match 8 of IPL 2023. Here are the latest standings. Position Teams Matches Win Loss Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 2 2 0 4 +0.700 2 Punjab Kings 2 2 0 4 +0.333 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 1 0 2 +1.981 4 Rajasthan Royals 2 1 1 2 +1.675 5 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 2 +0.950 6 Chennai Super Kings 2 1 1 2 +0.036 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 0 1 0 -0.438 8 Delhi Capitals 2 0 2 0 -1.703 9 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 -1.981 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 -3.600 Read more stories on IPL News.