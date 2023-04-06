IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after RR vs PBKS, Match 8

Here are the updated team standings after Match 8 of IPL 2023 between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Team Sportstar
06 April, 2023 00:21 IST
Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings stand second in the latest Points Table.

Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings stand second in the latest Points Table.

Punjab Kings climbed to the second spot after defeating Rajasthan Royals in Match 8 of IPL 2023. Here are the latest standings.

PositionTeamsMatches WinLossPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans 2204+0.700
2Punjab Kings2204+0.333
3Royal Challengers Bangalore1102+1.981
4Rajasthan Royals2112+1.675
5Lucknow Super Giants2112+0.950
6Chennai Super Kings2112+0.036
7Kolkata Knight Riders1010-0.438
8Delhi Capitals2020-1.703
9Mumbai Indians1010-1.981
10Sunrisers Hyderabad1010-3.600

