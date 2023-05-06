Chennai Super Kings vaulted to the second spot in the IPL 2023 standings on Saturday with a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.
M.S. Dhoni’s side not only snapped a three-match winless run but the win also marked the Super Kings’ first triumph in six meetings over MI at home since 2012.
Here is the updated points table after the CSK vs MI match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|7
|3
|14
|+0.752
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|4
|13
|+0.409
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|4
|11
|+0.639
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|5
|5
|10
|+0.448
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|9
|5
|4
|10
|-0.030
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.454
|7
|Punjab Kings
|10
|5
|5
|10
|-0.472
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.103
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-0.540
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-0.768
(Updated till the CSK vs MI match on May 6)