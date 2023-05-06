Chennai Super Kings vaulted to the second spot in the IPL 2023 standings on Saturday with a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

M.S. Dhoni’s side not only snapped a three-match winless run but the win also marked the Super Kings’ first triumph in six meetings over MI at home since 2012.

Here is the updated points table after the CSK vs MI match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 10 7 3 14 +0.752 2 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 4 13 +0.409 3 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 4 11 +0.639 4 Rajasthan Royals 10 5 5 10 +0.448 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 5 4 10 -0.030 6 Mumbai Indians 10 5 5 10 -0.454 7 Punjab Kings 10 5 5 10 -0.472 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 6 8 -0.103 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 6 -0.540 10 Delhi Capitals 9 3 6 6 -0.768

(Updated till the CSK vs MI match on May 6)