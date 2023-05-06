IPL News

IPL Points Table updated: CSK moves second, MI remains sixth after Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

IPL Points Table: Here is the complete list of IPL 2023 team standings, win, loss and NRR of all 10 teams.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 06 May, 2023 19:51 IST
CSK’s Devon Conway during the match against MI on Saturday.

CSK’s Devon Conway during the match against MI on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU

Chennai Super Kings vaulted to the second spot in the IPL 2023 standings on Saturday with a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

M.S. Dhoni’s side not only snapped a three-match winless run but the win also marked the Super Kings’ first triumph in six meetings over MI at home since 2012.

Here is the updated points table after the CSK vs MI match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans107314+0.752
2Chennai Super Kings116413+0.409
3Lucknow Super Giants105411+0.639
4Rajasthan Royals105510+0.448
5Royal Challengers Bangalore95410-0.030
6Mumbai Indians105510-0.454
7Punjab Kings105510-0.472
8Kolkata Knight Riders10468-0.103
9Sunrisers Hyderabad9366-0.540
10Delhi Capitals9366-0.768

(Updated till the CSK vs MI match on May 6)

