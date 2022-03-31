IPL Points Table 2022 LIVE: IPL 2022 Team Standings and Rankings Updated

IPL News

31 March, 2022 16:45 IST

IPL 2022 got underway with CSK taking on KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26. With all 10 teams having played their first game in the 15th edition of IPL, here's the updated IPL 2022 points table with team standings.

IPL 2022 Points Table Updated:

Sr noTeamsPlayedWonLostNRRPoints
1Rajasthan Royals1103.0502
2Delhi Capitals1100.9142
3Punjab Kings1100.6972
4Gujarat Titans1100.2862
5Kolkata Knight Riders2110.0932

Sr noTeamsPlayedWonLostNRRPoints
6Royal Challengers Bangalore211-0.0480
7Lucknow Super Giants101-0.2860
8Chennai Super Kings101-0.6390
9Mumbai Indians101-0.9140
10Sunrisers Hyderabad101-3.0500

The rankings will be updated at the end of every match.

