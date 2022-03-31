IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL Points Table 2022 LIVE: IPL 2022 Team Standings and Rankings Updated IPL Points Table 2022: Here's the updated team rankings after every match in the Tata Indian Premier League. Team Sportstar 31 March, 2022 16:45 IST Lucknow will take on Chennai in IPL 2022. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 31 March, 2022 16:45 IST IPL 2022 got underway with CSK taking on KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26. With all 10 teams having played their first game in the 15th edition of IPL, here's the updated IPL 2022 points table with team standings.IPL 2022 Points Table Updated:Sr noTeamsPlayedWonLostNRRPoints1Rajasthan Royals1103.05022Delhi Capitals1100.91423Punjab Kings1100.69724Gujarat Titans1100.28625Kolkata Knight Riders2110.0932 Karthik, Harshal shine as RCB beats KKR by three wickets for first win in IPL 2022 Sr noTeamsPlayedWonLostNRRPoints6Royal Challengers Bangalore211-0.04807Lucknow Super Giants101-0.28608Chennai Super Kings101-0.63909Mumbai Indians101-0.914010Sunrisers Hyderabad101-3.0500The rankings will be updated at the end of every match. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :