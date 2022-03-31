IPL Points Table 2022 LIVE: IPL 2022 Team Standings and Rankings Updated

IPL 2022 got underway with CSK taking on KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26. With all 10 teams having played their first game in the 15th edition of IPL, here's the updated IPL 2022 points table with team standings.

IPL 2022 Points Table Updated:

Sr no Teams Played Won Lost NRR Points 1 Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 3.050 2 2 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 0.914 2 3 Punjab Kings 1 1 0 0.697 2 4 Gujarat Titans 1 1 0 0.286 2 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 0.093 2

Sr no Teams Played Won Lost NRR Points 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 1 1 -0.048 0 7 Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 -0.286 0 8 Chennai Super Kings 1 0 1 -0.639 0 9 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 -0.914 0 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 -3.050 0

The rankings will be updated at the end of every match.