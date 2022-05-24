IPL Qualifier 1 GT vs RR Kolkata weather today live updates: Sunshine at Eden Gardens, toss likely at 7:00PM IST

Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Here are live weather updates from Kolkata.

14:51: It has stopped raining in Kolkata for now. It's bright and sunny.

14:28: Rains have subsided in Kolkata for now. The Eden Gardens is under cover.

Eden Gardens under cover after heavy rains in Kolkata.

13:45: Shayan Acharya has this from Kolkata: It is still drizzling but the intensity of the showers has gone down.

Kolkata weather could play spoilsport during tonight's IPL Qualifier 1 between the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens.

According to the weather forecast, Kolkata is expected to witness moderate or heavy rain during the match days - Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the association appears confident. With the city set to host an IPL playoffs after four years, there is a huge demand for tickets.

A few days back, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had visited the Eden Gardens on Saturday after torrential rains wreaked havoc in Kolkata.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly visited Eden Gardens after torrential rains wrecked havoc in Kolkata on Saturday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

READ | IPL final postponed by half hour to accommodate closing ceremony

New covers were brought in to protect the outfield, however, with heavy rain and storm, a part of the cover was blown away, affecting a corner of the outfield. The glass covers of the press box, which is situated in the upper tier, also shattered due to the heavy storm.

What happens if a match is washed out

A Super Over will decide the result if any of the IPL playoff matches - including the final - is disrupted by the weather and no play is possible in regulation time. However, if the ground conditions remain unplayable, then the league standings will be used to decide the winner.

"For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches (where there is no reserve day), in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match," the guidelines added. The Super Over would need to start at 12.50am latest for these matches to finish.

In the scenario where the Super Over is also not possible, "the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final".

There is a reserve day for the final.