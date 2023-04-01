LSG vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023 Updates: Khaleel removes Stoinis as Delhi hits back; Pooran joins Krunal

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants from the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Kuldeep bowls out.
OUT! Khaleel angles this across from Stoinis from over the wicket. Stoinis gets an outside edge on the drive and taken by Sarfaraz behind the stumps. Nicholas Pooran is the next batter. Starts off with a couple of dots as Khaleel keeps it full and on the stumps. FOUR! Loose ball. Short and drifting down leg and Pooran pulls this to the fine-leg boundary. SIX! More agony for Khaleel. Length ball now on the stumps and Pooran gets under it and smacks it over wide long-on. Slower one and short and Pooran misses the pull and is hit on the helmet but is okay to continue.
Axar bowls out. Digs the first one short and into Stoinis, who backs away for a single at cover. Axar ends with one for 38 from his four overs.
Now Kuldeep bowls his third over. SIX! Pitched outside off and Stoinis thumps it down the ground for a cracking six.
Axar into his third over. Krunal comes in next. Krunal drives to long-on for a single and 100 comes up for Lucknow in 11.2 overs. OUT! Axar castles Mayers with an unplayable delivery. Pitched outside off and then turns in sharply to beat the cut and rattle the stumps. Stoinis comes in at No. 5. Two new batters at the crease and this is Delhi’s chance to hit back.
Kuldeep continues. SIX! There’s no stopping Mayers tonight. Tossed up wide outside off and Mayers launches this over extra-cover for a maximum and this travels 90 metres. OUT! Hooda holes out at wide long-off and Warner takes the catch. He went for a lofted drive over cover but didn’t get it off the middle of the bat.
Axar continues. SIX! Mayers makes a cracking connection as he sweeps this fullish delivery over midwicket. SIX! Back-to-back maximums for Mayers, who goes downtown now. Hooda flicks a shorter delivery over backward square for a couple.
Here comes Kuldeep Yadav. SIX! This is drifting outside leg and Mayers slog sweeps this and just clears fine-leg to bring up a 28-ball fifty on IPL debut.
FOUR! Axar Patel is greeted into the attack with a cracking shot from Mayers. He backs away on leg-side and sends this crashing through covers. Fifty up for Lucknow in 7.1 overs. SIX! Mayers sweeps this over the backward square-leg fence, where the fielder ran in too much only for the ball to sail over his head. Hooda steps out and goes inside out over covers and Rovman Powell misfields in the deep as he over-runs the ball to allow three runs. Strategic Time Out!
Mukesh continues. SIX! Mayers finally gets a connection that goes over the rope. This was slightly wide outside off and Mayers drags this over the long-on fence for a maximum. SIX! Another one for Mayers. Dug in short and Mayers aces this pull shot and clears midwicket for a 99-metre six.
Sakariya bowls the last over of the PowerPlay. DROPPED! Khaleel drops a sitter at short third and Mayers gets a reprieve. A couple of runs to end the PP as Mayers pulls a slower short delivery. LSG ends with 30 runs on the board at the end of six overs.
Deepak Hooda comes in next. Mukesh comes back for his second over. Beaten! Hooda is beaten as Mukesh gets the ball to shape away and whizz past the outside edge. Hooda is off the mark with a single next ball. Mayers doesn’t time this aerial drive well over mid-off but gets a couple. Doesn’t connect this pull well and gets just a single. Hooda keeps strike with one more next ball.
Sakariya replaces Mukesh. Rahul goes for a big heave outside off but misses. The next one is short and Rahul misses the pull and is hit in the stomach. SIX! Great reply from the captain as he sends the next ball sailing over wide long-on for a maximum. OUT! Slower delivery, short and Rahul is caught at deep square-leg.
Khaleel continues. Rahul misses a cut and Sarfaraz misses the ball behind the stumps as the batters scamper for one bye. FOUR! First boundary of the match. Short and on the pads and Mayers pulls this to the square-leg boundary. Dot to end the over as Rahul times the ball well but finds the fielder at mid-off.
Debutant Mukesh Kumar from the other end. Beaten! Pitched up and shaping away and Rahul is beaten on the drive. Rahul is struggling here. He attemps a flick on leg-side but doesn’t connect and Mukesh comes up with a stifled appeal for LBW. Rahul finally gets a single at deep square off the fourth ball of the over. A misfiled at point and Mayers comes back for a second after pushing the ball on the off. Another horrible piece of fielding as Kuldeep lets the ball go through his legs at mid-on and Mayers gets a couple more.
KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers are out to open the innings for Lucknow. Khaleel Ahmed has the ball for Delhi. Dabbed to deep third by Rahul for a single. Khaleel gets the ball to move away from Mayers, who leaves late. A couple of more dots as Khaleel keeps it on the stumps consistently. Mayers guides a slightly wider ball outside off to point and that’s just one run from the first over.
KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.
David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.
David Warner calls heads and it is heads and Delhi Capitals will be bowling first, says the skipper.
The boundaries are 65m and 72m. The straight boundary is 77m long. Very little and very patchy grass on the pitch and Ian Bishop reckons the ball will grip a bit here. However, we should have a high-scoring contest today.
How Delhi Capitals is going to fill the Rishabh Pant-sized hole has been one of the biggest questions ahead of the 16th season of the IPL (Indian Premier League). We will get the answer – at least a part of it – on Saturday when Capitals take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium.
It could be the part-timer Sarfaraz Khan or the newly-recruited specialist Abishek Porel according to coach Ricky Ponting. For this match, Capitals also has to overcome the absence of the South African pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi, who are on national duty.
Capitals will have to depend on the Indian seam options, which include Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar, while for spin, there are Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. When it comes to batting, in skipper David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, the in-form Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt and Manish Pandey, Capitals could have a problem of plenty.
As for the Lucknow batting, it has to cope with the absence of Quinton de Kock, so there will be more responsibility on the likes of skipper KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya. For wickets, the host could look to the likes of Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.
- ⦿ Matches Played: 2
- ⦿ Lucknow Super Giants won: 2
- ⦿ Delhi Capitals won: 0
- ⦿ Last Result: Lucknow Super Giants won by six wickets
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI (Batting first): KL Rahul (c, wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI (Bowling first): KL Rahul (c, wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI (Batting first): David Warner (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Khan/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed.
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI (Bowling first): David Warner (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Khan/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.
KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak.
David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel.