Ishan Kishan slams joint fourth-fastest fifty of IPL 2023 vs KKR

Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians smashed the joint fourth-fastest half-century of IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 16 April, 2023 18:20 IST
Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians in action.

Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Kishan brought up his half-century off 21 balls with a four off Suyash Sharma and equalled Vijay Shankar and Kyle Mayers’ 21-ball fifties this season. He was clean bowled by Varun Chakravarthy for a 25-ball 58, which included five fours and as many sixes.

Nicholas Pooran’s 15-ball fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is this season’s fastest so far. Ajinkya Rahane (19 balls) is second, while Shardul Thakur and Jos Buttler (20 balls) are third on the list.

FASTEST FIFTIES OF IPL 2023

PositionBatterBalls OpponentVenue Date
1Nicholas Pooran (LSG)15RCBBengaluru April 10
2Ajinkya Rahane (CSK)19CSKMumbaiApril 08
3Shardul Thakur (KKR)20RCBKolkataApril 06
4Ishan Kishan21KKRMumbaiApril 16
4Vijay Shankar (GT)21KKR Ahmedabad April 09
4Kyle Mayers (LSG)21CSKChennaiApril 03

