Ishan Kishan slams joint fourth-fastest fifty of IPL 2023 vs KKR

Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians smashed the joint fourth-fastest half-century of IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Kishan brought up his half-century off 21 balls with a four off Suyash Sharma and equalled Vijay Shankar and Kyle Mayers’ 21-ball fifties this season. He was clean bowled by Varun Chakravarthy for a 25-ball 58, which included five fours and as many sixes.

Nicholas Pooran’s 15-ball fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is this season’s fastest so far. Ajinkya Rahane (19 balls) is second, while Shardul Thakur and Jos Buttler (20 balls) are third on the list.

FASTEST FIFTIES OF IPL 2023