RR vs SRH: Archer gets Warner again, this time in IPL

Jofra Archer continued his dominance over David Warner, cleaning him up for a 38-ball 48 in the IPL encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Sunday.

Warner and Manish Pandey had put on a stodgy partnership after the early loss of Jonny Bairstow. But with the Sunrisers skipper beginning to play his shots, Royals captain Steve Smith decided to turn to Archer in the 15th over and he delivered once again.

The English pacer had dismissed Warner in all four innings the Australian opener had played on his side's limited-overs tour of England this year, three times on a single digit score. Adding further gloss to the right-armer's record are the three dismissals from last year's Ashes series. Archer has got rid of Warner seven times in 10 international matches so far.