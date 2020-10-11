SRH vs RR Live Score IPL 2020 Today's match Live Updates Dubai: Ben Stokes in RR Playing XI, Sunrisers to bat first

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Match 26 of IPL 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium.

Team Changes: SRH - Vijay Shankar in for Abdul Samad | RR - Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag and Robin Uthappa and Jaydev Unadkat are back.

Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(w), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss, elects to bat first. Ben Stokes walks in straightaway into the Rajasthan XI after completing his quarantine.

Last 5 matches:

RR won by 7 wickets

SRH won by 5 wickets

SRH won by 11 runs

SRH won by 9 wickets

SRH won by 7 runs

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Sunrisers holds a convincing advantage over Rajasthan in the recent past, claiming victory in four of the past five matches.





Overall Head-to-Head: (11 matches- SRH 6 | RR 5)

SRH and RR have faced each other 11times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 6-5.

The Preview

Ben Stokes was back on a cricket ground after a while and surely that is the best piece of news coming out of the Rajasthan Royals camp.

Steve Smith's men desperately need the services of the world's best all-rounder as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Sunday. Having lost four games in a row – the latest being on Friday against Delhi Capitals – they cannot afford to waste any more time to get their act together. The IPL is entering the second half of the league stage.

The Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan and Basil Thampi.

Rajasthan Royals:

Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran and Anuj Rawat.

Match Details:

Match 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

Date: October 11, Sunday

Time: 3:30 p.m