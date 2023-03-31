IPL News

CSK vs GT 2023: Josh Little first Ireland player to play IPL, debuts for Gujarat Titans

Defending IPL champion Gujarat Titans had signed Little for Rs 4.4 crore at December’s auction, making him the first active Ireland player to be signed in the competition.

Team Sportstar
31 March, 2023 19:33 IST
Ireland’s Joshua Little in action.

Ireland’s Joshua Little in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Josh Little on Friday became the first Ireland player to feature in the IPL. He was a net bowler for CSK during its warm-up camp in Surat in IPL 2022.

Ireland bowler Little dismissed New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner in successive deliveries to claim a hat-trick at the T20 World Cup last year.

Little had missed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year due to injury. Little was due to play for Multan Sultans in the PSL.

