CSK vs GT 2023: Josh Little first Ireland player to play IPL, debuts for Gujarat Titans

Josh Little on Friday became the first Ireland player to feature in the IPL. He was a net bowler for CSK during its warm-up camp in Surat in IPL 2022.

Ireland bowler Little dismissed New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner in successive deliveries to claim a hat-trick at the T20 World Cup last year.

Defending IPL champion Gujarat Titans had signed Little for Rs 4.4 crore at December’s auction, making him the first active Ireland player to be signed in the competition.

Little had missed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year due to injury. Little was due to play for Multan Sultans in the PSL.