IPL 2023: Khaleel Ahmed becomes fastest Indian to reach 50 IPL wickets

LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: Khaleel Ahmed became the fastest Indian to reach 50 IPL wickets during his 35th match, eclipsing Amit Mishra’s record in 37 matches.

Team Sportstar
01 April, 2023 21:11 IST
Khaleel Ahmed in action.

Khaleel Ahmed in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Delhi Capitals seamer Khaleel Ahmed became the fastest Indian to pick 50 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during a match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Khaleel reached the milestone with his second wicket in his 35th match, eclipsing Amit Mishra’s record (37 matches). Khaleel removed Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran. Overall, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada holds the record to the 50-wicket mark in just 27 matches.

LSG vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Mayers, Pooran power Luckno Super Giants to 193/6 vs Delhi Capitals

Khaleel, who was part of the Delhi team in 2016 and 2017, made his IPL debut in the 2018 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The left-arm pacer has featured in 11 ODIs and 14 T20Is in India between 2018 and 2019 before falling out of favour.

The Rajasthan bowler has only played three games in the 2022-23 domestic season, picking up four wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in October 2022.

Fastest Indians to 50 IPL wickets (matches):

  • ⦿ 35 - Khaleel*
  • ⦿ 37 - Amit Mishra
  • ⦿ 39 - Mohit Sharma
  • ⦿ 40 = RP Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

