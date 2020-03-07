IPL 2020: Andy Flower named Kings XI Punjab's assistant coach

Former England coach, Andy Flower, will be joining Kings XI Punjab as its assistant coach for the Indian Premier League.

The decision comes after Sunil Joshi -- who was earlier appointed as the assistant coach -- quit, following his new assignment as the national selection committee chairman.

Read: ‘Unhappy’ franchisees to discuss IPL’s unexpected prize-money cut

A former Zimbabwe captain, Flower served as the head coach of England and led the team to No. 1 in the Test rankings and guided the side to victory in the World T20 in 2010. Under him, England also won the Ashes in 2010-11. He parted ways with the England and Wales Cricket Board last year, after being associated for 12 years.

“I am truly excited to come on board as the assistant coach for Kings XI,” Flower said, adding that he is looking forward to working with Kings’ head coach, Anil Kumble.

The franchise has also roped in Jonty Rhodes as the fielding coach, while Wasim Jaffer -- who retired on Saturday -- will serve as the batting coach. Charl Langeveldt will bring his experience with the South African and Bangladesh national teams to the IPL as the bowling coach.

In another development, the fitness of the team will be in the capable hands of Adrian Le Roux, while Andrew Leipus will be the team physio.