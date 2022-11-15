The Kolkata Knight Riders has released 16 players ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

The Shreyas Iyer-led team has been the most active side during the trade window, having roped in Shardul Thakur (from Delhi Capitals), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (from Gujarat Titans) and Lockie Ferguson (from Gujarat Titans). It has also traded Aman Khan to DC.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players each side has released, the teams have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.

KKR has Rs 7.05 crore to spend and three overseas slots to fill. Come the auction, KKR will have to lend some thought to the top-order with Aaron Finch, Alex Hales and Ajinkya Rahane missing. The middle-order, however, looks well set.