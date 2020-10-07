IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Wednesday.

The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the IPL so far, with CSK holding a 13-7 head-to-head win/loss record over KKR.

Super Kings beat the Knight Riders in both the clashes last edition, and South African spinner Imran Tahir put up standout performances (2/21 and 4/27) in the two matches.





Overall, Chennai has won the IPL title thrice, while Kolkata has lifted the trophy two times. The sides faced off against each other in the 2012 final, in which KKR won by five wickets after successfully chasing 191.

CSK captain MS Dhoni has tormented the KKR bowlers pretty frequently, scoring 471 runs at an average of 52.33 and strike rate of 134.57.

Meanwhile, West Indies and KKR star - Sunil Narine - has been a tough nut to crack for the CSK batsmen, with the spinner taking 13 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of six.

Chennai leggie Karn Sharma could be the trump card against Kolkata as he has claimed 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.5 and strike rate of 13.4 versus the men in purple.