IPL 2020: KKR vs RR - Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday.

Head-to-head: (21 matches- KKR 11 | RR 10)

The two teams have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, and KKR holds a 11-10 head-to-head win/loss record over RR.

KKR (174/6 in 20 overs) beat RR (137/9 in 20 overs) by 37 runs.

Earlier in IPL 2020, KKR beat RR by 37 runs in the United Arab Emirates on the back of Shubman Gill's 34-ball 47 and two-wicket hauls from Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy. Royals all-rounder Tom Curran had scored an unbeaten half-century back then, while Jofra Archer ended with figures of 2/18 against the Knight Riders.

Position on the Points Table:

Kolkata currently occupies the seventh position in the 2020 IPL points table with 12 points from 13 outings, which include six wins and seven losses. Meanwhile, Rajasthan is placed sixth in the standings with 12 points, having won six games and lost seven.

IPL 2020 Form Guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

KKR - The team has two wins from its last five matches (2:3)

RR - The franchise has three victories from its last five games (3:2)

Overall, KKR has won the IPL title twice, while RR has lifted the trophy once. On the other hand, both teams have made the Champions League T20 final once as well.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM KKR & RR)

Most runs

1) Shubman Gill (KKR) - 404

2) Sanju Samson (RR) - 374

3) Nitish Rana (KKR) - 352

4) Eoin Morgan (KKR) - 350

5) Steve Smith (RR) - 307

Most Wickets

1) Jofra Archer (RR) - 19

2) Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 15

3) Shreyas Gopal (RR) - 9

4) Pat Cummins (KKR) - 8

5) Rahul Tewatia (RR) - 7