Pollard: Ishan Kishan is getting better and better

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer felt the team wasn't up to the mark in the nine-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in the IPL in Dubai on Saturday.

Three-wicket hauls from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult reduced Delhi to 110/9 batting first. Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 72 then handed Delhi a nine-wicket defeat.

Iyer said, "I think we fell short at reading the wicket. We weren't up to the mark and those wickets in the powerplay took down the momentum. It was important that we built partnerships but it happened in bits and pieces. Lots of flaws to point out but we've got to believe in ourselves.

"You actually can't anticipate how the wicket's going to play right from the start. Once the openers get a momentum going, you can read it and 150-160 is a good score on these sort of wickets."

After its fourth successive loss this season, Delhi remains third on the table with 14 points. Its net run-rate (-0.159) has taken a beating during this winless run.

On the final game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, he said, "We'll have to be fearless [against RCB] and keep things simple. It's an important game for us, do-or-die depending on how they play today. [We are] Not thinking much about the future, [we are] trying to stay in the present."

Mumbai's stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard praised Boult and Bumrah for their bowling display.

"Boult was excpetional. That's his strength, bowling with the new ball. He's consistently given us good starts. I kept delaying him [Bumrah] on this track with his angles. He's jumping to bowl in the PowerPlays, but again I saw today getting those early wickets, and with the spinners getting grip, [I] kept him for the middle overs," said Pollard.

On Kishan's knock, he said, "Each and every game Ishan is getting better and better. Long may it continue. [He's] Been able to adapt to different scenarios. [He] Didn't even start at the beginning, then [he batted at] No. 4. He prefers to open, and he's adapting. Rohit[Sharma] is getting better, getting there."