KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders registers fastest chase in IPL final in terms of balls to spare against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders recorded the fastest run chase in an Indian Premier League final in terms of balls to spare against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday.

KKR got to the target of 113 runs with 57 deliveries remaining in the innings to create the record. Gujarat Titans chasing down 131 runs with 11 deliveries to spare during the IPL 2022 final was the previous record.

Venkatesh Iyer scored a fifty in 24 deliveries and Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck 39 off 32 balls to help KKR to the feat.