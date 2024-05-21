KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Playoffs match today?

After finishing in the top two spots of the league stage, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will contest in Qualifier 1 to book a spot in the final of IPL 2024.

Here is all you need to know before the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match:

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match will be played on May 21, 2024.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match take place?

The toss for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match on May 21?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match online?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.