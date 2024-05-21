MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Playoffs match today?

KKR vs SRH: Here are the live streaming and telecast details for the Qualifier 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Published : May 21, 2024 07:25 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Shreyas Iyer takes a victory lap after winning against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens during IPL 2024.
Shreyas Iyer takes a victory lap after winning against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Shreyas Iyer takes a victory lap after winning against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

After finishing in the top two spots of the league stage, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will contest in Qualifier 1 to book a spot in the final of IPL 2024.

Here is all you need to know before the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match:

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match will be played on May 21, 2024.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match take place?

The toss for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match on May 21?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match will be broadcast live on the  Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match online?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match will be streamed live on the  JioCinema app and website.

