MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Indian Premier League playoffs record, runs, wickets

As Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 1, check out Sunil Narine’s stats, records, wickets and runs in IPL playoffs over the year. 

Published : May 21, 2024 07:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine in action during IPL 2024.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders had a phenomenal Indian Premier League 2024 where it finished on the top of the points table for the first time in 17 years.

After winning nine games, losing three and two rain-inflicted abandoned games, KKR finished with 20 points in 14 matches to lead the points table after the end of the league stage.

The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR was the first team to make it into the playoffs. It will take on the second-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The key to success for Kolkata have been its openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine. Where Salt scored 435 runs in 12 innings with an impressive strike rate of 182.01, Narine complimented his English partner with 461 runs in 12 innings while striking 182.94.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine in action during IPL 2024.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

With the bat, Narine sits in 10th place among the highest run-getters while in bowling, his 15 scalps in 12 innings places him 13th in the most wicket-takers list.

Narine has the most wickets for KKR this season after Varun Chakaravarthy (18) and Harshit Rana (16).

Narine has won two IPL titles with Kolkata in 2012 and 2014. He is also the highest wicket-taker for his franchise in IPL playoffs.

For the Kolkata franchise to do well and look for their third IPL title, Narine will have to continue his rampage with both bat and bowl in the playoffs as well.

SUNIL NARINE IN IPL PLAYOFFS

BATTING
Matches: 12
innings: 9
Runs: 71
Highest Score: 26
Batting Average: 10.14
Batting SR: 142.00
BOWLING
Matches: 12
Innings: 12
Wickets: 10
BBI: 4/21
ER: 7.29
Bowling Average: 35.00
Bowling SR: 28.80

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Sunil Narine /

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Indian Premier League playoffs record, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fraser-McGurk added as reserve for Australia’s T20 World Cup squad
    Reuters
  3. What happened the last time Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders played each other in playoff?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia confirms Kerr to miss Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  5. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Playoffs match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Indian Premier League playoffs record, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. What happened the last time Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders played each other in playoff?
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Playoffs match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record; Overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Indian Premier League playoffs record, runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fraser-McGurk added as reserve for Australia’s T20 World Cup squad
    Reuters
  3. What happened the last time Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders played each other in playoff?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia confirms Kerr to miss Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  5. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Playoffs match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment