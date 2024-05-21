KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Indian Premier League playoffs record, runs, wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders had a phenomenal Indian Premier League 2024 where it finished on the top of the points table for the first time in 17 years.

After winning nine games, losing three and two rain-inflicted abandoned games, KKR finished with 20 points in 14 matches to lead the points table after the end of the league stage.

The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR was the first team to make it into the playoffs. It will take on the second-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The key to success for Kolkata have been its openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine. Where Salt scored 435 runs in 12 innings with an impressive strike rate of 182.01, Narine complimented his English partner with 461 runs in 12 innings while striking 182.94.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

With the bat, Narine sits in 10th place among the highest run-getters while in bowling, his 15 scalps in 12 innings places him 13th in the most wicket-takers list.

Narine has the most wickets for KKR this season after Varun Chakaravarthy (18) and Harshit Rana (16).

Narine has won two IPL titles with Kolkata in 2012 and 2014. He is also the highest wicket-taker for his franchise in IPL playoffs.

For the Kolkata franchise to do well and look for their third IPL title, Narine will have to continue his rampage with both bat and bowl in the playoffs as well.

SUNIL NARINE IN IPL PLAYOFFS