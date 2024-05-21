England squad for EURO 2024: Southgate names provisional list; No Rashford, Henderson

England manager Gareth Southgate named his pre-EURO 2024 provisional squad ahead of the finals in Germany next month. The Three Lions will play two friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland on June 3 and June 7, respectively before the tournament.
England is in Group C along with Serbia, Slovenia and Denmark. The Three Lions will begin their campaign on June 16 against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.
Southgate’s England finished runner-up in the last edition, where it lost the final on penalties against Italy at Wembley.
ENGLAND’S PROVISIONAL SQUAD BEFORE EURO 2024
