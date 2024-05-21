MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England squad for EURO 2024: Southgate names provisional list; No Rashford, Henderson

There was no room for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford in Gareth Southgate’s 30-man provisional squad ahead of the European Championships in Germany.

Published : May 21, 2024 18:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will spearhead England’s challenge at the European Championships.
Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will spearhead England’s challenge at the European Championships. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will spearhead England’s challenge at the European Championships. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England manager Gareth Southgate named his pre-EURO 2024 provisional squad ahead of the finals in Germany next month. The Three Lions will play two friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland on June 3 and June 7, respectively before the tournament.

England is in Group C along with Serbia, Slovenia and Denmark. The Three Lions will begin their campaign on June 16 against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

Southgate’s England finished runner-up in the last edition, where it lost the final on penalties against Italy at Wembley.

ENGLAND’S PROVISIONAL SQUAD BEFORE EURO 2024
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford
Defenders: Jarrad Barnthwaite, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konza, Harry Maguire, Jarell Quansah, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Keiran Trippier, Kyle Walker
Midfielders: Trent Alexander Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton
Forwards: Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins

Related Topics

England /

Gareth Southgate /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Toss coming up at 7pm; Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad look for a place in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. England squad for EURO 2024: Southgate names provisional list; No Rashford, Henderson
    Team Sportstar
  3. EURO 2024 full squads: Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad, no Rashford in England provisional side
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A champion Inter Milan nears deadline for loan repayment to Oaktree
    AP
  5. Toni Kroos to retire from football after EURO 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. England squad for EURO 2024: Southgate names provisional list; No Rashford, Henderson
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A champion Inter Milan nears deadline for loan repayment to Oaktree
    AP
  3. Toni Kroos to retire from football after EURO 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Which teams have won league titles and qualified for UEFA Champions League, Europa, Conference league this season?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Young Boys seals 6th Swiss league title in 7 years after rallying from firing coach Wicky
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Toss coming up at 7pm; Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad look for a place in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. England squad for EURO 2024: Southgate names provisional list; No Rashford, Henderson
    Team Sportstar
  3. EURO 2024 full squads: Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad, no Rashford in England provisional side
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A champion Inter Milan nears deadline for loan repayment to Oaktree
    AP
  5. Toni Kroos to retire from football after EURO 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment