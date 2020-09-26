KKR vs SRH Predicted Playing XI, IPL 2020 Live Match Day Squad Updates: Nabi likely to play for Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eighth match of the IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Here's the predicted Playing XI of both KKR and SRH ahead of their IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teams

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH preview

Both teams will be aiming to notch up first points on the board after suffering defeats in their opening games. While Hyderabad lost to Bangalore by 10 runs, Mumbai beat Kolkata by 49 runs.

Follow IPL Coverage

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be buoyed by the fact that all the franchise’s international players will be available for the majority of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

1. David Warner (C/Overseas)

2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)

3. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)

4. Manish Pandey

5. Virat Singh

6. Mitchell Marsh (Overseas)

7. Vijay Shankar

8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

10. Siddarth Kaul

11. Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad is among the most flamboyant in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), but how can it translate it into success?

Most of the members from last year’s XI will remain automatic picks this year, with Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill continuing as the opening pair. KKR has struggled in the past to find regular boundaries after the PowerPlay overs, which meant Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell were often tasked with upping the rate in the middle order.

1. Sunil Narine (Overseas)

2. Shubman Gill

3. Tom Banton (Overseas)

4. Nitish Rana

5. Dinesh Karthik (C & Wk)

6. Rahul Tripathi

7. Andre Russell (Overseas)

8. Pat Cummins (Overseas)

9. Kuldeep Yadav

10. Prasidh Krishna

11. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma.

MATCH DETAILS

Game No. 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Date: September 26, Saturday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.