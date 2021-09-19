Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021

Virat Kohli has announced that he will step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after this IPL season.

In a statement issued by RCB on Twitter, Kohli said he will continue to "only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket".

“It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years. It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise. The RCB family remains close to my heart as we continue to strive to achieve excellence. As I have mentioned previously in many occasions, I will only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket," Kohli said.

The news comes just days after he announced he will step down as India's T20I captain after the conclusion of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI Cricket," Kohli had said after the announcement. "I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward."