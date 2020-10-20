Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: KXIP vs DC - Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: KXIP vs DC, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off in the 38th game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 20 October, 2020 06:45 IST Rishabh Pant (in blue) celebrating his team's win during match two between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. - SPORTZPICS/IPL Team Sportstar 20 October, 2020 06:45 IST The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 38 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday.Head-to-head: (25 matches- KXIP 14 | DC 11)The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, and KXIP has dominated the fixture by winning it 14 times. Last IPL meeting:KXIP (157/8 in 20 overs) beat KXIP (157/8 in 20 overs) in the Super Over.Earlier this season, the sides squared off in Dubai on September 20, Sunday and the match had to be decided by a Super Over. Delh's Marcus Stoinis starred with the bat in the first innings with a fifty and then bagged two wickets in the final over in the second innings to force the Super Over. Eventually, the Capitals got home by chasing down the target of three runs with as many balls to spare.IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)KXIP- The franchise is on a comeback trail. It has lost three of its last five games but comes into the contest on the back of two consecutive wins. (2:3)DC- The team is in red-hot form, having won four of its last five encounters (4:1)Current position in the table:KXIP (7th): On the other hand, Punjab is currently reeling at the bottom of the table after bagging only four points from eight matches. The side has won two matches and lost six.DC (1st): After seven wins and two losses from nine matches, Delhi currently sits pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points.Top performers so far-KXIP :Top-scorersTop wicket-takersK.L. Rahul (525)Mohammad Shami (14)Mayank Agarwal (393)Ravi Bishnoi (9)Nicholas Pooran (242)Murugan Ashwin (6) Top performers so far-DC :Top-scorersTop wicket-takersShikhar Dhawan (359)Kagiso Rabada (19)Shreyas Iyer (321)Anrich Nortje (12)Marcus Stoinis (217)Axal Patel (7) Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos