IPL 2020: KXIP vs MI- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off in the 13th game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) match today in the UAE on Thursday. Team Sportstar 01 October, 2020 07:25 IST The Mumbai Indians and the Kings XI Punjab will square off for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on October 1 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The teams will then travel to the Dubai International Stadium for the reverse fixture on October 18. Yuvraj Singh's Jonty Rhodes-like runout on the last ball of MI's innings is one of the first things that comes to mind whenever Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab is mentioned. This fixture has given the fans numerous moments like that over the years. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let's take a look at their head-to-head statistics.Overall Head-to-Head: (21 matches- MI 13 |KXIP 11)MI and KXIP have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far and the former possesses a slender lead of 13-11 victories.Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches):Mumbai Indians holds a slight advantage over Kings XI Punjab in the recent past, claiming victory in three of the past five matches.Last 5 matches:MI won by 3 wicketsKXIP won by 8 wicketsMI won by 3 runsMI won by 6 wickets KXIP won by 7 runsLast encounter:Mumbai Indians defeated Kings XI by three wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. In a high-scoring thriller, the host pipped the Punjab side by the barest of margins. Batting first, Kings XI set Mumbai a massive target of 198. KL Rahul's unbeaten 100, alongside Chris Gayle's 63, powered the visitor to 197/4. Kieron Pollard was the top-scorer for Mumbai with a 31-ball 81. Needing two off the final ball, Alzarri Joseph collected a brace of Ankit Rajpoot to secure a nail-biting win for the Indians. Last meeting in the UAE:The teams did not face each other during IPL's short stint in the UAE in 2014. Interestingly, Mumbai Indians lost all its five matches and could not win a single match in the UAE. Top Performers:Let's glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.Leading run-gettersKings XI Punjab: Shaun Marsh (526)Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard (417)Highest Score in an inningsKings XI Punjab: Hashim Amla (104*)Mumbai Indians: Lendl Simmons (100*)Most WicketsKings XI Punjab: Piyush Chawal (15)Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga (22)Best Bowling FiguresKings XI Punjab: Marcus Stoinis (4/15)Mumbai Indians: Munaf Patel (5/21) Highest Innings TotalKings XI Punjab: 230/3Mumbai Indians: 223/6