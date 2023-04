LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction, IPL 2023: Toss, Playing XI updates, Impact Player picks, Lucknow vs Delhi squads for today

Lucknow Super Giants faces Delhi Capitals n the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 3 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Here is a look at the probable predicted XIs with the new Impact Player rule also enabling the opportunity for teams to carry two teamsheets for the toss.

Predicted XIs

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI (Batting first): KL Rahul (c, wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI (Bowling first): KL Rahul (c, wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Player options: K Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI (Batting first): David Warner (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Khan/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI (Bowling first): David Warner (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Khan/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Impact Player options: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Abishek Porel.

LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul Batters: David Warner (c), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Deepak Hooda (vc) All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Romario Shepherd Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya Team Composition:LSG 6:5 DCCredits Left:6.5

LSG vs DC IPL 2023 squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul (c, wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel