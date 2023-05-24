Lucknow Super Giants will face off against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Eliminator at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. While the winner of the match will take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday, the team that loses will be eliminated from the tournament.

Lucknow, which finished third on the points table, is unbeaten against Mumbai in the tournament. The last time the two teams met, pacer Mohsin Khan’s brilliant last over with the ball handed Super Giants a thrilling five-run win in Lucknow.

LSG VS MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 3 Lucknow Super Giants won: 3 Mumbai Indians won: 0 Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by five runs (Lucknow, 2023)

Lucknow has just played one match at Chepauk in Chennai in the IPL. It lost that game by 12 runs to Chennai Super Kings while chasing 218 but managed to put up a fight by getting 205 runs on the board.

LSG OVERALL IPL RECORD IN CHENNAI Matches played: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Win%: 0.0 Last result: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs (2023)

Mumbai has a mixed record in Chennai. While the five-time champion has won as many games as it has lost at the venue, it will take heart from the fact that it had a five-match unbeaten streak against home team Chennai Super Kings between 2012 and 2019. Mumbai has also won two playoffs matches at the venue.

MI OVERALL IPL RECORD IN CHENNAI Matches played: 14 Won: 7 Lost: 7 Win%: 50.00 Last result: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets (2023) Last five results: Won - 2; Lost - 3

The toss is unlikely to be a decisive factor considering that teams batting first and second have won an equal share of games at the venue. However, since the pitch has slowed down in the second innings of late, teams could chose to bat first and strangulate the opposition with spinners.

IPL 2023 STATS AT CHENNAI Matches played: 8 Team batting first won: 4 Team batting second won: 4 Average first innings score: 168 Highest successful chase: 201

MOST RUNS IN LSG VS MI IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Strike Rate Average Highest Score KL Rahul (LSG) 2 206 168.85 - 103* Marcus Stoinis (LSG) 3 99 167.79 49.50 89* Rohit Sharma (MI) 3 82 130.15 27.33 39

MOST WICKETS IN LSG VS MI IN IPL