Ten years after Royal Challengers Bangalore smashed 263 for five against Pune Warriors - which remains the highest team score in the Indian Premier League - Lucknow Super Giants became the second team to breach the 250-run mark in the tournament on Friday when it racked up 257 for five against Punjab Kings.

However, apart from the torrent of runs scored and the absolute carnage unleashed on the bowlers, there wasn’t much in common between the two landmark innings.

To begin with, Chris Gayle’s unbeaten 66-ball 175 - the highest individual score in T20s - accounted for 66.54 per cent of RCB’s total. LSG’s batting, on the other hand, came up with a collective effort, with its top-scorer, Marcus Stoinis, scoring 72 runs (28.01 per cent) of the team total.

There was a difference in method too. RCB notched up 21 sixes - 17 coming off Gayle’s blade - while LSG hit 14 in total. LSG, however edged out RCB in the fours count. LSG scored 27 fours; RCB had 21. All in all, 79.84 per cent of RCB’s runs came in boundaries, while LSG’s fours and sixes comprised 74.70 per cent of its total.

LSG, however, outdid RCB on the PowerPlay front. KL Rahul’s team reached 74 for two against Punjab Kings in Mohali. RCB had reached 62 for no loss in six overs on the Bengaluru track. At the death (overs 17-20), LSG plundered 57 runs, while RCB had ransacked 62.

Worst and best bowling spells in the two matches

For the bowlers, there wasn’t much to rejoice. Arshdeep Singh conceded the most runs - one for 54 in four overs - on Friday. It’s lower than Mitchell Marsh’s 56 in three overs 10 years ago. Pune Warriors, however, found some respite with Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceding just 5.75 per over and Luke Wright 6.50. For Punjab Kings, Rahul Chahar was the most economical - 7.25 runs per over - and Sam Curran being the next most economical at 12.66.

Incidentally, Aaron Finch had gone for 29 runs in his only over against RCB.

Only one player has been a part of both games: Jaydev Unadkat. The left-arm seamer, however, got game time in only one — he bowled against Pune Warriors in 2013, picking two for 37 in his four overs.