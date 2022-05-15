IPL News LSG vs RR, IPL 2022 LIVE updates: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals predicted XI, Dream11 fantasy prediction IPL 2022, RR vs LSG: Here are the Dream11 fantasy team predictions, predicted playing XI, full team squads and live updates from the Rajasthan Royals versus Lucknow Super Giants match. Team Sportstar MUMBAI Last Updated: 15 May, 2022 15:22 IST Rajasthan Royals will hope to do the double over Lucknow Super Giants when the two sides meet at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday in the return leg of the IPL 2022 fixture. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar MUMBAI Last Updated: 15 May, 2022 15:22 IST Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai in match number 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday.LSG vs RR DREAM11 FANTASY PREDICTIONWicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Quinton de Kock, KL RahulBatters: Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt PadikkalAll-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin (vc), Krunal PandyaBowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Mohsin KhanTeam Composition: LSG 7:4 RR Credits Left: 0.0LSG vs RR PREDICTED XILucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera.Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.LSG vs RR FULL SQUADSLucknow Super Giants (LSG): KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye*, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav.Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Corbin Bosch, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH LSG vs RR IPL 2022 LIVE?The Indian Premier League 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 15. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar.