Lucknow Super Giants: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction

The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19. Each team will have a budget of Rs. 100 crore, an increase from the previous year’s Rs. 95 crore.

This will be the third and the final year of the three-year contract for each player and a mega-auction is expected next year.

This will be the first time that the auction will be held outside India. Last year, the BCCI had initially planned to hold the auction in Istanbul, but finally, it was held in Kochi.

Here’s the list of players retained and released by LSG ahead of IPL 2024:

Lucknow Super Giants Retained Players

KL Rahul (c), Quinton De Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (From RR), Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen Ul Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

Lucknow Super Giants Released Players

Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karun Nair.