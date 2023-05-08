IPL News

IPL 2023: LSG pacer Mark Wood returns home for birth of daughter

Wood, who played four matches for LSG in IPL 2023, taking 11 wickets, announced the news on LSG’s social media handle in a video.

Team Sportstar
Lucknow 08 May, 2023 08:39 IST
Mark Wood picked up 11 wickets in four matches in IPL 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood returned to England to be with his wife, Sarah, as the couple awaits the birth of their second child.

Also Read | IPL 2023: No-ball drama as Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Rajasthan Royals in nervy last-ball finish

Wood, who played four matches for LSG in IPL 2023, taking 11 wickets, announced the news in a video posted by LSG on its social media handle.

“For the birth of my daughter, sadly but a good reason to go home. Hopefully, I might be able to come back and you can see me play a game. I am sorry that unfortunately, I have not played more. And in the four games, I managed to get a few wickets, but hopefully, I can charge in again for everyone soon,” the England quick in the video.

Wood has been instrumental in LSG’s surge this season, which included a five for 14 on debut against Delhi Capitals. The Lucknow franchise is currently third on the points table with 11 points in 11 matches.

