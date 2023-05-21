Mumbai Indians hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial encounter as the Rohit Sharma-led side hopes to keep its playoffs chances alive.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has returned to its original, pre-COVID-19, home-and-away format for the first time since 2019.

In 2020, the IPL took place behind closed doors across three venues in UAE - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. In 2021 too, the tournament was held across four venues - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai - before it was again moved to the UAE.

The return to home-and-away format has meant that the captain correctly calling out the side of the coin will have a marginal advantage of maximising home conditions.

SRH VS MI IPL 2023 Toss Result

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium: Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss, elected to field first

MI vs SRH IPL 2022 Toss Result

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium: Mumbai Indians won the toss, elected to field first

MI vs SRH IPL 2021 Toss Result

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: Mumbai Indians won the toss, elected to bat first

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians won the toss, elected to bat first

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Anmolpreet Singh, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Samarth Vyas