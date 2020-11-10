MI vs DC Head to Head Records, IPL 2020 Final: IPL Playoffs record, players to watch out for

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off in the final of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadum in the UAE on Tuesday.

Head-to-head: (27 matches - MI 15| DC 12)

The two teams have faced each other 27 times in the IPL so far, and MI has dominated the fixture by winning it 15 times, as opposed to DC's 12 wins.

Last IPL meeting:

MI (200/5 in 20 overs) beat DC (143/8 in 20 overs) by 57 runs.

Mumbai and Delhi locked horns in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2020 Playoffs in Dubai on Thursday, November 5. The Mumbai-based side handed the Delhi-based side a 57-run thumping to advance to the final. Batting first, MI lost skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck but Quinton de Kock (40) and Suryakumar Yadav (51) forged a 62-run partnership for the second wicket to bring their side back on track.

The finishing touches were provided by explosive innings from Ishan Kishan (55 not out) and Hardik Pandya (37 not out) as Mumbai posted a mammoth first innings total. In reponse, DC was reduced to 0/3 after both the opener, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, along with Ajinkya Rahane were dismissed for zero. Marcus Stoinis (65) and Axar Patel (42) provided some resitance to a fierce Mumbai bowling attack. However, courtesy four wickets from Jasprit Bumrah and two from Trent Boult, the Shreyas Iyer-led side eventually fell well short of the target.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

MI- Mumbai, after a blip in form, has recovered extremely well as it has won three of its last five matches to advace to the final of the tournament. (3:2)

DC- Delhi has lost three of its last five matches but it heads into the final on the back of a convincing win in Qualifier 2. (2:3)

Top performers so far-MI :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Ishan Kishan (483) Jasprit Bumrah (27) Quinton de Kock (483) Trent Boult (22) Suryakumar Yadav (461) Rahul Chahar (15)

Top performers so far-DC :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Shikhar Dhawan (603) Kagiso Rabada (29) Shreyas Iyer (454) Anrich Nortje (20) Marcus Stoinis (352) R. Ashwin (15)

IPL Playoffs Report Card: (win:loss)

MI: Four-time champion Mumbai Indians has played 17 playoffs matches in the history of IPL. It has won 11 games, while losing six. (11:6)

DC: Delhi, which is yet to get its hand on the coveted trophy, has featured in the playoffs eight times. It has won two game and lost six. (2:6)

IPL Overall Results: