MI vs DC Live Score Updates, IPL 2020: Rohit's Mumbai faces Shreyas's Delhi in table-toppers' clash

MATCH PREVIEW BY AMOL KARHADKAR



It’s a face-off between the pre-tournament favourites. It’s a face-off to open up a gap in the points table. No wonder then that the clash between defending champion Mumbai Indians and in-form Delhi Capitals on a Super Sunday would be as mouthwatering as the French Open grand finale.



Mumbai Indians may have won the IPL title a whopping four times while the Delhi outfit is the only franchise yet to make it to the IPL final. But when it comes to taking each other on, there’s little to choose between the sides. In the 24 IPL matches between the two sides, both have won 12 games apiece.



The build-up



Besides being high on confidence and virtually every aspect of the game working for their respective outfit, both the teams will keep their fingers crossed over availability of a key Indian member of its side. Suryakumar Yadav, en route his Man of the Match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals earlier in the week, took a blow on his helmet and couldn't field during the title defence. The stylish batsman stressed on Thursday that he will be ready to go come Sunday, it remains to be seen if he has fully recovered from concussion.

The Capitals, on the other hand, will be sweating over Rishabh Pant’s availability. The 'keeper-batsman hobbled for the latter half of the Capitals’ defence against Royals on Friday night after apparently pulling his hamstring during the game. While the Capitals have remained tight-lipped about his fitness, the management will be hoping for Pant to be available. Pant will be critical not just with regard to maintaining the combination but also due to the fact that he has a better record against MI than Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer.



The key contest

It’s a no-brainer that the pace versus top-order will be on display all through the match. While the MI pace triumvirate of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson has been lethal so far, it will be tested by an in-form batting order, with every member of the Capitals’ top-six having come good so far. Similarly, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje - an on-song Proteas pace duo - will be planning to put brakes on Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock up front and Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers in the death.



Besides, R. Ashwin’s mini-battle against the MI lefties could play a decisive role in in the outcome of the game.



HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD



The Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals will square off for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on October 11 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The teams will then travel to the Dubai International Stadium for the reverse fixture on October 31.

Defending champion Mumbai’s gigantic 146-run victory over Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (then the Feroz Shah Kotla) in the 2017 is difficult to overlook while talking about this particular tie. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.

Overall Head-to-Head: (24 matches- MI 12 |DD 12)

MI and DD have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far and currency sit on level terms with 12 wins apiece.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Delhi Capitals holds a slight advantage against Mumbai Indians in the recent, winning three of the past five matches.

Last 5 matches

MI won by 40 runs

DC won by 37 runs

DC won by 11 runs

DC won by 7 wickets

MI won by 146 runs

Last encounter:

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 40 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, Mumbai scored 168/5 after 20 overs. The Pandya brothers (Krunal and Hardik) scored 37 and 32, respectively. A disciplined show with the ball, including a three-wicket haul from Rahul Chahar, helped the visitor restrict Delhi to 128/9 after 20 overs.

Last meeting in the UAE:

The two teams met at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where Delhi Capitals (126/4 in 18.5 overs) beat Mumbai Indians (125/6 in 20 overs) by 6 wickets.

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians have lost all their five matches in the UAE.

TOP PERFORMERS IN DC vs MI and MI vs DC Leading run-getters: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (560) Delhi Capitals: Virender Sehwag (375) Highest Score in an innings: Mumbai Indians: Krunal Pandya (86) Delhi Capitals: Virender Sehwag (95*) Most Wickets: Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga (22) Delhi Capitals: Amit Mishra (15) Best Bowling Figures: Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga (5/13) Delhi Capitals: Yo Mahesh (4/36) Highest Innings Total: Mumbai Indians: 218/7 Delhi Capitals: 213/6



PREDICTED XI

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah



DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

NUMBER-CRUNCHING

Highest run-getter: KL Rahul (387)

KL Rahul (387) Highest wicket-taker: Kagiso Rabada (15)

Kagiso Rabada (15) Highest individual score: KL Rahul (132*)

SQUADS Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams



IPL 2020 Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Delhi Capitals 6 5 1 10 +1.267 Mumbai Indians 6 4 2 8 +1.488 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 8 +0.017 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 4 2 8 -0.820 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 3 3 6 +0.232 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 4 -0.588 Rajasthan Royals 6 2 4 4 -1.073 Kings XI Punjab 7 1 6 2 -0.381



