IPL 2020: James Pattinson opens up on replacing Lasith Malinga in MI

Replacing Lasith Malinga in any outfit is a humongous task. When it comes to the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, it becomes even tougher. But James Pattinson has so far ensured that the defending champion hasn’t missed Malinga, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament history.

“It’s big shoes to fill. I probably felt that I would never do that, but I played my part and we have got two really good white-ball bowlers in Jasprit (Bumrah) and Trent (Boult), so just nice to play a backseat role for them and I’m just trying to help them as much as I can,” Pattinson said ahead of Sunday’s battle for the table-topper’s slot versus Delhi Capitals.

The MI pace triumvirate has been the best unit in the tournament so far, with Bumrah picking 11 wickets from six games and Boult (10) and Pattinson (9) not too far behind. Naturally, the clash against Delhi Capitals will be a tussle between an in-form batting unit and a well-oiled pace attack.

“The good thing about our bowling attack is we have got probably combination of those traits, contain a run-rate and these players can take wickets. A team like that (DC), it is sometimes really hard to stop them. They have got a wonderful batting-line up, similar to our as well, it should make for a really good game,” he said.