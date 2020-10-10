Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: James Pattinson opens up on replacing Lasith Malinga in MI The MI pace triumvirate has been the best unit in the tournament so far, with Bumrah picking 11 wickets from six games and Boult (10) and Pattinson (9) not too far behind. Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 10 October, 2020 17:54 IST James Pattinson, who came in to his first IPL stint as a replacement for Lasith Malinga, now has nine wickets in six games. - BCCI/IPL Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 10 October, 2020 17:54 IST Replacing Lasith Malinga in any outfit is a humongous task. When it comes to the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, it becomes even tougher. But James Pattinson has so far ensured that the defending champion hasn’t missed Malinga, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament history.“It’s big shoes to fill. I probably felt that I would never do that, but I played my part and we have got two really good white-ball bowlers in Jasprit (Bumrah) and Trent (Boult), so just nice to play a backseat role for them and I’m just trying to help them as much as I can,” Pattinson said ahead of Sunday’s battle for the table-topper’s slot versus Delhi Capitals.READ| IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan opens up on Dinesh Karthik's captaincy The MI pace triumvirate has been the best unit in the tournament so far, with Bumrah picking 11 wickets from six games and Boult (10) and Pattinson (9) not too far behind. Naturally, the clash against Delhi Capitals will be a tussle between an in-form batting unit and a well-oiled pace attack.READ| Ponting is working on getting my pull shot perfect, says Shimron Hetmyer “The good thing about our bowling attack is we have got probably combination of those traits, contain a run-rate and these players can take wickets. A team like that (DC), it is sometimes really hard to stop them. They have got a wonderful batting-line up, similar to our as well, it should make for a really good game,” he said. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos