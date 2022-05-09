MI vs KKR IPL 2022 LIVE: Knight Riders face Mumbai Indians in must-win match, toss at 7:00 PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders from the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

MI AT DY PATIL STADIUM IN IPL 2022

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets

KKR AT DY PATIL STADIUM IN IPL 2022

Lost to Royal Challenger Bangalore by 3 wickets

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 8 runs

LAST FIVE MATCHES AT DY PATIL STADIUM IN IPL 2022 (RESULTS)

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 91 runs

Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets

Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 runs

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets

MATCH PREVIEW

Kolkata Knight Riders was flourishing and Mumbai Indians floundering the last time the two teams crossed paths in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Now the tables have turned; Rohit Sharma & Co. have started to find their feet at last while the Knight Riders are going through a slump in form.

In the race to make it to the playoffs, the Knight Riders have more to lose in the contest at the DY Patil Stadium here on Monday as five-time champion Mumbai has already been knocked out.

Coming into this game on the back of two wins on the trot, Mumbai Indians will be the more confident outfit. Rohit and Ishan Kishan, the two heavyweights in the batting line-up, are starting to find their touch. Kishan, the costliest purchase in this IPL auction, seems to have overcome his lean patch after a bright start to the season.

The bowling hasn’t been outstanding but the bowlers – in particular Daniel Sams – are thriving on a nothing-to-lose mentality. Much will be expected of spinners M. Ashwin and Kumar Kartikeya at a venue becoming known for low or middling scores.

The Knight Riders are well served by their bowlers, Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine in particular performing their roles well. But their struggles in the top order are resulting in big defeats. The top order unravelled spectacularly against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, and the team management will hope batters give a better account of themselves during the Powerplay.

MI vs KKR FULL SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya Singh*, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal (wk), Fabian Allen. *Kumar Kartikeya Singh replaced Arshad Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Aman Hakim Khan, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Sam Billings, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

