MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rohit-Kohli in focus as Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru look for important win

Rohit and Kohli will be aware that they will have to translate their reputation into a match-winning knock come Thursday. After all, their teams have had a mediocre start to the IPL.

Published : Apr 10, 2024 19:35 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
RCB’s Cameron Green, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma and Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma during the practice session ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match at Wankhede Stadium.
RCB’s Cameron Green, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma and Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma during the practice session ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB’s Cameron Green, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma and Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma during the practice session ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Besides being the leading light of Indian – and international – cricket fraternity for well over a decade, at least one of them has led his team in one of the most high-profile IPL rivalries of the last dozen editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). For the first time after IPL 2011, however, neither of them will be involved at the toss.

Still, such is their stature that the focus will firmly be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as Mumbai Indians host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. No doubt numerous other aspects will be carefully followed from either camp but the duo will obviously be the show-stoppers.

Such has been their stature and aura that transcends oppositions, teams and regions when it comes to the way Kohli and Rohit are respected and idolised by cricketers and worshipped by fans. The duo’s presence will perhaps offer a relief for Hardik Pandya, the MI captain who has been facing flak from the fans.

ALSO READ: CSK falls back on familiar spin ploy to halt KKR’s winning run

Both Rohit and Kohli will be aware that they will have to translate their reputation into a match-winning knock come Thursday. After all, their teams have had a mediocre start to the IPL.

It will also be interesting to see whether the Australian duo of Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green – who have been far from impressive so far – can come good at their former IPL home ground.

Similarly, MI will be banking on Suryakumar Yadav to get into the run-scoring mode to build on the quick starts offered by Rohit and Ishan Kishan so far.

Just like Sunday – when 439 runs were scored – the bowlers could well have a nightmarish experience midweek. Unless of course the bowlers can keep Kohli and Rohit in check!

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Mumbai Indians /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Rohit Sharma /

Virat Kohli /

Glenn Maxwell /

Hardik Pandya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans opts to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals; Match start time 7:40 PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, April 10: Mumbai girl Anandi wins bronze medal in sailing competition
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24, Punjab FC vs East Bengal LIVE updates, PFC 0-0 EBFC: Match kicks-off, Red and Gold need to win to keep playoff hopes alive
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rohit-Kohli in focus as Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru look for important win
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rohit-Kohli in focus as Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru look for important win
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. IPL 2024: My middle-order role is to take the game as deep as possible, says Shashank Singh after thriller against SRH
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. RR vs GT Toss Update, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans wins toss, opts to bowl against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans opts to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals; Match start time 7:40 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs GT IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match today
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans opts to bowl vs Rajasthan Royals; Match start time 7:40 PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, April 10: Mumbai girl Anandi wins bronze medal in sailing competition
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24, Punjab FC vs East Bengal LIVE updates, PFC 0-0 EBFC: Match kicks-off, Red and Gold need to win to keep playoff hopes alive
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rohit-Kohli in focus as Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru look for important win
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment