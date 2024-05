MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

MI is all but out of the playoff contention after losing eight games in 11 matches, whereas SRH has 12 points in 10 games and is running for the top four places.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla.

Bowl 1st: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Nuwan Thushara.

Impact Player options: Suryakumar Yadav/Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Romario Shephard, Naman Dhir.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Bat first: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Bowl first: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Impact Player options: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi

MI vs SRH DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION IPL 2024 WICKETKEEPERS Heinrich Klaasen BATTERS Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head (c), Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma ALL ROUNDERS Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah (vc), T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Team Composition: MI 6-5 SRH | Credits Left: 6.5