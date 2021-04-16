Dhoni plays 200th match for CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain M. S. Dhoni played his 200 Twenty20 (T20) matches for the Men in Yellow when he took to the field against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Dhoni has led the franchise in all but one game (2012 Champions League T20) when he has been part of the XI. Virat Kohli has played 209 T20 matches for RCB.



Dhoni has made 176 appearances for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL) besides having 24 outings for the side in the Champions League T20 (CLT20) tournament in the past. The former India captain also represented Rising Pune Supergiant in 30 IPL matches in the 2016-17 seasons.

Dhoni, who has led the Super Kings to three IPL titles, is eighth on the all-time IPL batting charts with 4,632 runs (4,058 for CSK) at an average of 40.63 and a strike rate of 136.67.

In his 24 CLT20 appearances, Dhoni has amassed 449 runs with one fifty while leading CSK to two titles, in 2010 and 2014.

The 39-year-old veteran also holds the record of most sixes among Indians in the IPL with 216, while being the most successful wicketkeeper with 148 dismissals in the tournament.