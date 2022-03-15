IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians begins preparation with Rohit, Bumrah, Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians got its preparation underway ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan joined the team bubble late on Monday night with Kishan obtaining a full-fitness certificate from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The pre-season strength and conditioning camp will be held over 12 days in Mumbai Indians' in-house facility at Reliance Jio Stadium in Navi Mumbai ahead of its first match.

"Mumbai Indians will also play a couple of inter-squad practice matches towards the second week of the camp," Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

Director of cricket Zaheer Khan and coach Mahela Jayawardene led the player assessment analyses ahead of the first day's training session, with Shane Bond, Robin Singh, Kiran More, Rahul Sanghvi, Vinay Kumar, TA Sekar, Paul Chapman and data analyst CKM Dhananjai joining them.