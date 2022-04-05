IPL 2022: Focus on Rohit Sharma as MI meets KKR in Pune

Mumbai Indians has lived up to its reputation of being a slow starter. With time running out, the most successful Indian Premier League side couldn’t have asked for a better opposition than Kolkata Knight Riders to turn the tide.

Despite Knight Riders having won the IPL twice, Mumbai Indians has been its bogey team. It reflects in the fact that MI dominates the head-to-head record, winning 22 of the 29 games.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be hoping to open their account on Wednesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s International Stadium.

The onus will be on Rohit to come good against his favourite opposition. Rohit has amassed a whopping 1,015 runs - most against any IPL outfit - versus KKR. He will be gunning to lead from the front, and will expect Suryakumar Yadav to be fit for the game.

The rejigged Knight Riders has appeared to be one of the most settled units early on in IPL 2022. Umesh Yadav has been a revelation with the new ball and he will be hoping to continue his streak of early strikes against a batting unit that’s heavily reliant on openers Rohit and Ishan Kishan.

Besides, mystery spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine; powerhitter Andre Russell; and the two Mumbaikars - captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Ajinkya Rahane - having found their mojo, the Knight Riders will fancy its chances to earn a second successive win against MI.