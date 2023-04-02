Mumbai Indians holds the record of winning the most Indian Premier League (IPL) titles but following its eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on Sunday, the Rohit Sharma-led side continued to stretch an unenviable record.

Mumbai has now lost 11 consecutive season openers. It last won the first match of its campaign back in 2012, when it beat archrival Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Before Mumbai’s losing streak began in season openers in 2012, it had won its first games of the 2012, 2011, 2010 and 2009 seasons. In 2008, in its first-ever IPL match, it went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets at Wankhede.