IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians sets unique record, loses 11th consecutive campaign opener

Mumbai has now lost 11 consecutive season openers. It last won the first match of a season back in 2012, when it beat archrival Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

02 April, 2023 23:25 IST
Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 1 off 10 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 1 off 10 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Mumbai Indians holds the record of winning the most Indian Premier League (IPL) titles but following its eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on Sunday, the Rohit Sharma-led side continued to stretch an unenviable record.

Mumbai has now lost 11 consecutive season openers. It last won the first match of its campaign back in 2012, when it beat archrival Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Before Mumbai’s losing streak began in season openers in 2012, it had won its first games of the 2012, 2011, 2010 and 2009 seasons. In 2008, in its first-ever IPL match, it went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets at Wankhede.

YearOppositionResult Venue
2023Royal Challengers BangaloreLost by eight wicketsBengaluru
2022Delhi CapitalsLost by four wicketsBrabourne
2021Royal Challengers BangaloreLost by two wickets Chennai
2020Chennai Super KingsLost by five wickets Abu Dhabi
2019Delhi CapitalsLost by 37 runs Wankhede
2018Chennai Super KingsLost by one wicketWankhede
2017Rising Pune SupergiantLost by seven wicketsPune
2016Rising Pune SupergiantsLost by nine wicketsWankhede
2015Kolkata Knight RidersLost by seven wicketsEden Gardens
2014Kolkata Knight RidersLost by 41 runs Abu Dhabi
2013Royal Challengers BangaloreLost by two runs Bengaluru

