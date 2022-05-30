IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News Buttler, Chahal become only third pair in IPL history to win Orange Cap, Purple Cap from same team It is only the third time in the history of the Indian Premier League that the highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker of a season have been from the same team. Team Sportstar 30 May, 2022 01:09 IST Jos Buttler won the Orange Cap with 863 runs while Yuzvendra Chahal took the Purple Cap with 27 wickets. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 30 May, 2022 01:09 IST While Rajasthan Royals lost to Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final, its players Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged the Orange Cap and Purple Cap, respectively, for scoring the most number of runs and taking the most number of wickets in the season. Buttler led the run charts with 863 runs in 17 matches, while Chahal topped the tally for more wickets with 27 scalps. It is only the third time in the history of the IPL that the highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker of a season have been from the same team. In 2013, Chennai Super Kings' Michael Hussey bagged the Orange Cap award with 733 runs, while his teammate Dwayne Bravo clinched the Purple Cap with 32 wickets. This feat was repeated for the second time in the tournament's history in IPL 2017, when Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner took the Orange Cap with 641 runs and his teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed the Purple Cap with 26 wickets in the season. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :